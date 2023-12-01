With the tricolor card in hand, regular users and some new users, the residents of Murcia began to enjoy the City Council’s initiative to offer free public transport starting this Friday and which will continue until next Sunday, January 7. “What am I going to say about this measure, which is excellent?”, “I hope it continues like this for longer,” were the usual responses when asked.

Josefina Carrión, lives in Cabezo de Torres and is a regular user of line 50. She waits for her bus in Plaza Circular and, after supporting the initiative, highlights that “they should encourage it more so that public transport is truly public and more and more people leave the car at home.

Alfonso García usually travels between Molina and Murcia and welcomes this initiative “wonderfully”. “I take the car just enough, I’m a bus user because it’s not necessary, it’s stupid to do so,” he says.

Every day Lili Vargas gets on the bus that takes her, round trip, from Llano de Brujas to Plaza Circular and from here to La Arboleja. She noticed many more users this Friday morning, taking advantage of the free transportation. “I hope it continues like this for a long time, because we move to work,” she points out.

Lucía Barceló is a frequent user of the tram, which she uses to go to university. “I think it’s great that it’s free and I think that if they give us facilities to go downtown without taking the car, many more would use public transportation.” María del Carmen Hernández, a resident of Corvera, is of the same opinion, who always goes down to Murcia by bus and, upon arriving in the city, moves by tram. “It’s excellent and there are more people who already have their card and don’t pay with money as it used to be.”

From the Santiago and Zaraíche tram stop to Marina Española, Alejandro Sánchez Baeza takes his daughter to school. “It is a very convenient service and it will be very good for us if it is free this month, and although it would be desirable for it to last longer, I understand that the services must be maintained.” But in the meantime, “continue enjoying the measure.”