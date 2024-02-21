Three guesses who was the fastest during the first test day of 2024…

Co-worker @willem kicked off the F1 season this morning with all the ins and outs of the F1 winter tests. The first day of testing is now over, so we can already draw premature conclusions about who will be the Formula 1 world champion this year. You may not have been glued to the TV all day, so we'll also give a quick summary of the day.

Morning session

The first rider to enter the track was George Russel. He was in the car all day today and not Hamilton, but we should not draw any conclusions from that. That was also the case last year. It was pretty soon 'business as usual', because it was Max Verstappen who recorded the fastest times in the morning session, followed by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF-24. Alonso also participated again, undoubtedly to the great pleasure of the fans.

The yellow flag had to appear once, for Alexander Albon. He was forced to stop his Williams along the track. Later it turned out to be an issue with the fuel pump. Furthermore, the first test session went well.

Eyes were mainly focused on Mercedes, because it has made many changes. For the time being, it took some time for Toto and co, because Russell's car had to spend a lot of time in the pit box. As a result, the session was not as productive as Mercedes might have hoped. Russell eventually set the sixth fastest time, behind Yuki and Piastri.

The top 10 of the morning session looked like this:

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Fernando Alonso Oscar Piastri Yuki Tsunoda George Russel Valtteri Bottas Alexander Albon Esteban Ocon Kevin Magnussen

Afternoon session

In the afternoon session there was a game of musical chairs, so that the other drivers could also take action. Among them were Norris, Sainz, Ricciardo and Stroll. Only Hamilton and Perez had to wait quietly for their turn. They will only take action tomorrow.

After the incident with Albon in the morning, no flags had to be brought out in the afternoon session. Max Verstappen went like a rocket and completed the most laps of everyone (124). It's not a qualification, but we have to mention it: his fastest time was over a second faster than that of the rest.

Furthermore, RB (which seems to be the call sign of Visa Cash Racing Bulls) stands out. Where the team was at the back last year, both Tsunoda and Ricciardo now set decent times. So we have to keep an eye on the Racing Bulls.

The top 10 of the afternoon session was as follows:

Max Verstappen (1:31.344) Lando Norris (1:32.484) Carlos Sainz (1:32.584) Daniel Ricciardo (1:32.584) Pierre Gasly (1:32.805) Lance Stroll (1:33.007) Charles Leclerc (1.33.247) Fernando Alonso (1.33.385) Oscar Piastri (1,33,658) Zhou Guanyou (1,33,871)

We know: the times of the first test day don't mean anything yet, blah, blah, blah… But everything indicates that Red Bull (or at least Max) is dominant again. We hereby declare Max Verstappen the world champion of 2024!

