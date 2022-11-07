Today’s morning rush hour went ‘smoothly’ according to the NS. It is the first day that NS will run fewer trains in the run-up to the new timetable on 11 December. Due to a shortage of staff, fewer trains run throughout the day, especially during off-peak hours and on Fridays. However, the trains also run less frequently during rush hour.

According to a spokesperson for the NS, there are no more delays this morning than usual. This is because the modified timetable mainly applies outside rush hour.

Passenger organization Maatschappij Voor Beter OV says that it was busier than usual on the trains this morning. People around Leiden Central got into trouble due to a faulty catenary. "It was really busy there." According to the organization, trains are "overcrowded with people who really have to take the train, for example because they don't have a car". The organization does not agree with the adjusted timetable and believes that the NS is not very flexible.

Fewer trains

The NS hopes that by allowing fewer trains to run, they will fail less often at the last minute. The restrictions apply to the intercity trains between The Hague Central and Amsterdam Central, between Rotterdam Central and Utrecht Central, between Alkmaar and Haarlem and between Schagen and Alkmaar. The timetable will also be adjusted on about fifteen routes of sprinters.

The Dutch Railways previously introduced a restriction on the timetable on 22 intercity and twenty sprinter routes.