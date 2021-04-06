The Region of Murcia did not register any deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, after more than two weeks (since March 19) with an incessant trickle of fatalities. On the other hand, Health notified yesterday 30 new cases, of which 9 correspond to the municipality of Puerto Lumbreras, 7 to Murcia, 6 to Cartagena, 3 to San Javier and 2 to Torre Pacheco. The rest are spread over various locations. These positives were registered after 935 PCR and antigen tests, so the positivity rate is around 3.2%.

Hospital pressure does not vary greatly. On Sunday there were 97 patients admitted for Covid, two more than the previous day, while 31 are still fighting the disease in the ICU (one less). In addition, 471 people are isolated at home.

Active cases fall again and stand at 568, almost 30 less than on Saturday. 108,662 people have contracted the disease since the virus arrived more than a year ago in the Region. Covid has claimed 1,571 lives in all this time, and more than 8,700 patients have required hospital admission.

In Spain



As for the situation in the rest of Spain, the Ministry of Health notified 10,360 new cases since Saturday throughout the country. The cumulative incidence rises and stands at 163.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 151.79 on Saturday.

As for those who died from Covid-19, 85 more were notified yesterday. The global death toll from coronavirus in Spain rises to 75,783.