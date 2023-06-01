«First day in office as special representative for the EU in the Gulf» for Louis DiMaiowho also makes his debut on Twitter with a new profile, where his tweets are also reported in Arabic, an obligatory choice given the role.

“Ready and fully engaged to engage with Member States, EU institutions and each of our partners in the region – writes the former M5S leader and deputy prime minister from the profile @EUSR_Gulf -. There is so much at stake and so much to do, through sincere dialogue and mutual respect. For our shared security and prosperity”