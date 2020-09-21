The Taj Mahal, which has been closed for six months due to Kovid-19, opened on Monday, and 1235 tourists arrived on the first day to look after it. These included 20 foreign tourists, 42 of their children and the rest were Indians. This information was given by the Archaeological Survey of India conservation assistant Amarnath Gupta. Newly married, local people and those who took time away from the monotony of everyday life were among those who crowned the Taj on the first day.

During this period, stringent measures were taken at the Taj Mahal to prevent infection of Kovid-19. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has limited the number of tourists for the Taj Mahal’s Didar to five thousand a day. They have been allowed to roam the Taj in two slots of 2500-2500. Amarnath Gupta tells that in the days before Kovid-19, about ten thousand tourists used to visit Taj Mahal every day during the summer season. He was considered off season. In winter (from October to March), the number of visitors to the Taj used to be 15 to 20 thousand daily. It is considered the peak time of tourism in Agra. The number of visitors to the Taj Mahal increases by 40 thousand on one day during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

48-year-old Taiwan citizen Chimi Lia became the first tourist to crown the Taj on Monday. When he reached the turn style gate at six in the morning, the staff there were still spraying the sanitizer. This was the first time for Jitesh and Shalini of Delhi, who got married in May during the lockdown. He was very keen to show this sign of love since then but this miracle of the object was going off since 17 March. Other tourists also lined up waiting for their turn for thermal scanning, sanitization and search by the Archaeological Survey of India and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff.

Lia from Taiwan came to India in January. The lockdown started before he returned home. He told that this is the 19th chance for him to see the Taj Mahal. This time he came here from Jaipur on the information about the Taj Mahal’s reopening. He could not get to the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal where the tombs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his Begum Mumtaz Mahal are located because they could not collect a ticket of two hundred rupees separately. He was willing to pay cash for the ticket but the Survey of India official said that tickets are available online. Among the Indians, Agra’s Pratibha Talan was the first to be crowned by the Taj Mahal. Tanya of Udaipur spent hours there for the best photo shoot with Taj.

Dinesh Kumar, who runs a grocery shop in Hapur, said that to give life a little break from the boredom of the lockdown and the stress of Kovid-19, he made plans for the Taj Mahal with the family and came here.

Window sales were not available for the Taj Mahal. Tourists could purchase online tickets by scanning the QR code from the entrance gate. Apart from this, tickets can also be booked from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) website or mobile app.