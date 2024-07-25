My few doubts before First Dates Hotel vanished as soon as I heard “I’m hot, I don’t need to be nice or smart.” Anya blurted it out, a content creator specializing in sexual education, her date was an erotic masseuse, in First Dates You always discover fascinating professions. There must have been 4,000 influencersbut I don’t remember a single milling turner. For the premiere of the spin off hotelier also passed a self-styled electrochondria who was paired with a boy who arrived in full Alfonso XIII attire in the trolley and all the ballots to end up in Masters of sewing.

Teresa also participated, one of those people who live on the border between being sincere and rude, a territory more dangerous than North Sentinel. She was looking for a young man because she doesn’t like those of her age, she wanted him to look like Harrison Ford or Clint Eastwood because Teresa could provide self-esteem to a medium-sized country. There was also the inevitable shirtless Italian who, more than a date, is looking for a ticket to the reality On duty. To support the cliché, this one teaches yoga classes and has discovered himself in India. India should pay a percentage to the rest of the world for the bullying we have to put up with when we return from there reborn, I’ll leave it there, Minister Albares.

Me First Dates It makes me feel like Margaret Mead in American Samoa, it’s one of those Rosetta stones that television offers us to decipher humanity. Eight years watching it and I’m still perplexed by those who detail their sexual tastes as if a million people weren’t watching them and the next day they had to clock in at work; also by the women who boast of their modernity, but turn up their noses when their date doesn’t invite you, or those who long for a “bad boy”, never for a “hot guy”. If you see First Dates In a week you will understand why there are so many psychological offices and they will even seem few. In this version, which is the same, but on Telecinco and with beds and a jacuzzi, because on Mediaset they will install a jacuzzi for Franganillo any day, Carlos Sobera is also in charge, the person who best listens to nonsense without flinching from television. They say that the great television war of the autumn is going to be between Broncano, Latre and Motos; don’t look for me in those trenches, at dinner time I am clear that in a restaurant, boat or hotel, First Dates is my prototype.

