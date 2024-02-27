The cup tournament is approaching its conclusion. This week we know which clubs will face each other in De Kuip on Sunday, April 21, because the semi-finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup will be played in the coming days. NEC defeated Cambuur after extra time (2-1) and is the first finalist. View the schedule here. You can follow the matches closely in the live blogs on our site.

