ted lasso surprised when it was released AppleTV+ and now we are days away from the premiere of the third season. Some specialized media have already received the opportunity to see some episodes in advance and this is what they are saying regarding the season that the show seeks to conclude.

Despite the fact that it was announced that the third season of ted lasso will be the last, some fans are still feeling sad about this news. However, we can still enjoy the last 12 episodes and see if the end of the story will satisfy us. Although we still have to wait to find out, some critics have already seen some episodes of the season and have shared their opinions.

In the third season, the newly promoted A.F.C. Richmond he will face the media, who predict that he will finish bottom of the Premier League. Also, Nate has gone to work for Rupert at the West Ham United and is hailed as a “wunderkind.” It should be noted that the next episodes will be longer, lasting between 44 and 50 minutes.

The series that already has a rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, and although it only has 24 reviews at the moment, this is what is being said about the last season of ted lasso.

“ted lasso it absolutely feels like a show that treats this run as an end, if not the end. It’s looking back rather than the future and the shape of an overarching narrative for the series is becoming increasingly clear. Each character feels worthy of being the star of their own show,” – Daniel Fienberg, THR

“Just as football continues to be life, ted lasso it also continues to be charming, moving (and occasionally heartbreaking) in Season 3… Based on the first four episodes given to critics for review, the series remains consistent in laughs and tone, all while raising the stakes for its beloved characters,” – Belen Edwards, Mashable.

“Upbeat, fun and intriguing start to what could be his final season. As for Nate, his arc from prop man to manager is extraordinary, and we hope that, as well as the psychology of ted was challenged last season with the brilliant addition of the Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles), Nate also find a way to some sort of internal reckoning,” – Empire’s John Nugent.

While the third season (or at least the first four episodes) are lighter in tone than its predecessor, that doesn’t mean there aren’t moments that threaten to dampen the show’s overall theme of hope. These episodes feel like a reward for fans who endured the ups and downs of Season 2. It doesn’t immediately promise that the road ahead will be easy. As we’ve learned, sometimes there can be too much positivity, or a willingness to pretend hard times don’t exist in order to maintain optimism,” – Carly Lane, Collider.

“Benevolent to the point of angelic and cheerful to the point of exhaustion, what keeps Ted grounded (and affable) is the evolving portrayal of Sudeikis. In season 1, he led us to believe that such a man could exist. In Season 2, he let us peek behind the curtain to better appreciate the reality of Ted’s day-to-day life. Throughout season 3, Sudeikis holds his own in that close-up, when Ted’s uncharacteristically unkempt appearance is paired with thoughtful grief. He is raw nerve, as cuddly as he can be,” – Ben Travers, IndiWire.

“What the first few episodes of the season (we’ve seen four) mostly offer is their version of a hug. It’s really giving the fans what they want, even if it means the story arcs are frustratingly repetitive. Maximilian Osinski, in a new role that we won’t spoil, works a lot, some would say too much, to bring it to life,” – Kevin Fallon, The Daily Beast.

“Season 3 of ted lasso, even with all the difficulties and negativity that sometimes surrounds the characters, is as optimistic as ever. Let a show as charming as this not feel nostalgic or ruminating like most final seasons; instead it feels like another day of soccer practice with ted lasso and AFC Richmond,” – Ernesto Valenzuela, DiscussingFilm

The third and final season of ted lasso will premiere its first episode on March 15 in AppleTV+ where, as is customary, a new chapter will be released every week until the 12 that make up this conclusion are completed.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: I got free Apple TV+ last time I bought an iPhone, I searched for show recommendations and I didn’t like any of them, including The Servant and The Morning Show but none caught me like it did ted lassoAnd that I don’t like soccer! I am definitely forced to pay another month to see how the show ends.