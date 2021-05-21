The latest film by Kelly Reichardt, a crucial figure in American independent cinema that has so far inexplicably had no echo on Spanish screens, is an out-of-the-norm western that begins at a time close to the present, when a woman who could leave another of the great films of the filmmaker (Wendy and Lucy, 2008) walks alone in the countryside with her dog. Thanks to the animal, the lonely girl discovers a human burial and in that moment of strange connection and calm the film goes back almost two centuries, to the beginning of the 19th century, to tell us the story of those bones.

Based on the first novel by its regular screenwriter, Jon Raymond, Reichardt’s seventh film is a luminous tale of friendship between two men and also a dark fable about the origin of business and the market in the rude conquest of the West. John Magaro and Orion Lee play the two main characters, a self-absorbed cook who wastes his culinary talents feeding trappers, and a forward-thinking Asian immigrant who dreams of opening a hotel in San Francisco and leaving behind the bad life of the former. Oregon settlements.

As in his second and miraculous feature film, Old joy (2006), Reichardt investigates contemporary masculinity through the friendship between men who move away from old and rusty schemes to show their most sensitive face, guys who sew and cook, who quietly boast of new boots and, above all, who feel happy in the open, fantasizing about a better life next to each other in front of a bonfire. But if in Old joy the important thing was the way, in First cow a sweet poison is crossed: a good business of buns of honey and milk.

The cow of the title, or rather the milk of the cow of the title, will stand between the dreams of civilization of these two entrepreneurs and the owner of the animal, a fur trader from England (magnificent and disturbing Toby Jones) who, married with a distinguished native woman (Indian actress Lily Gladstone repeats with Reichardt after Certain Women, 2016), has become the main exploiter in the area. With his usual minimalism and poetic breath, direct heir to a lineage that goes from Robert Altman to Jim Jarmusch, Reichardt moves away from the desert landscapes of his earlier and more abstract western, Meek’s Cutoff (2010), to reconstruct the incursion of the white man in some leafy places with an astonishing simplicity and veracity, and not only because of the exquisite ethnographic documentation. His way of observing nature, of admiring it and embracing it, and that includes the omnipresent cow or a haughty owl that observes everything from a branch, are hallmarks of a cinema that wonders about the roots of a territory and its conquest. , by the brutal violence and greed of those who imposed their laws, and by the trace in the present of an epic that two centuries later awaits the reformulation of its mythology underground.