A quote from the poet William Blake from his’ Proverbs of Hell ‘opens’ First Cow’: ‘The bird, a nest; the spider, a web; the man, the friendship ». We are in present-day Oregon and a freighter is moving down a river while a woman walks her dog. Suddenly, the animal scratches and two skeletons that lie together emerge to the surface. Director Kelly Reichardt will tell us the story of those two friends in the wild West of 1820.

One is a laconic cook accompanying a trappers expedition heading to a fort; the other, a Chinese immigrant who is being chased by Russians to kill him. Together they will look for life with the help of a cow, the first to be introduced into the territory, which they sift milk at night to cook some honey fritters that they take from their hands in the market. It sounds grotesque, but deep down what they do is dare with his utopian business to challenge the incipient capitalism by making fun of the boss and lord of the area (Toby Jones).

Premiered at the Berlinale, ‘First Cow’ has received the New York Critics’ Award for best film confirming Reichardt as one of the directors to watch in American independent cinema. Filmed in an almost square 4: 3 format, unlike the traditional panoramic photography associated with the western, this intimate story advances at a slow pace, always attentive to a nature that its protagonists respect. In that sense, They are two heroes who behave as if they were current men and in whose friendship homosexual love can even appear. One hardly speaks and the other utters philosophical sentences, although his ideas put into practice always end up like the rosary of dawn. «History is on its way, it has not yet arrived. We have anticipated it », explains self-consciously.

The star of ‘First Cow’.

‘First Cow’ is as if the protagonists of ‘Two men and a destiny’ instead of jumping into the rapids of a river were dedicated to cutting firewood, cooking and washing clothes. They are the downtimes that the rest of westerns ignore and that Reichardt films carefully to delve into the psychology of the characters. After all, the main daily objective of the people at that time was to get food. Despite the minimalist style of the author of ‘Wendy & Lucy’, This ode to the communion of man with nature is moving for its heartfelt history of friendship and deep political significance.