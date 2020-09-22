Researchers continue to work tirelessly in search of a COVID-19 vaccine, but in parallel they are also striving to find an effective treatment against the disease. A vaccine is as important as a drug that treats people infected with coronavirus. So, US drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and the University of Oxford have announced that REGN-CoV-2, the first drug to be developed against COVID-19, will begin to be tested in hospitalized patients in order to verify and evaluate its effectiveness in neutralizing the disease.

REGN-CoV-2 has already given good results in previous trials and will now enter a third phase called ‘Recovery’ (recovery, in English) in which it will be tested in at least 2,000 hospitalized patients. It is the first drug created specifically to treat COVID-19. “We hope to see if it is safe and effective in the context of a large-scale randomized clinical trial; this is the only way to be sure if it works as a treatment for COVID-19”Explains Peter Horby, lead investigator on the study and Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Global Health in the Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford.

“There are many reasons that lead to think that this could be a very efficient treatment”adds Marin Landray, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Oxford. In trials, research will compare the evolution of the patients who will receive the drug with the evolution of other patients who will not be given it the medicine.

Benefits of dexamethasone

REGN-CoV-2 is composed of several antiviral antibodies, including dexamethasone, as explained by the University of Oxford itself. Dexamethasone has been proven to provide benefits in seriously ill COVID-19 patients and even the World Health Organization has recognized that it is a drug that “brings benefits to critically ill patients.” Although yes, warns that it is a solution that should not be used either as a method of preventing the disease or when the infected person has mild symptomsas it has only been proven effective for critical cases.

The death rate remains high

Although dexamethasone has been found to be positive in critically ill patients, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and the University of Oxford believe that the search for new drugs is necessary because the mortality rate in the world is still too high, even with the use of dexamethasone. “The world urgently needs new drugs to fight COVID-19, and well-designed trials to evaluate new treatment options will help us quickly learn which are the most effective,” says George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of the American pharmaceutical company. . It is within this framework that REGN-CoV-2, the potential first drug against COVID-19, is framed.