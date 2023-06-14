Home page World

Summer is just beginning, but the soil is already too dry in some regions. The first district is therefore already restricting the use of water.

Nienburg – Summer was a long time coming in many parts of Germany. However, there are also counties that are still dealing with the effects of past summers. The district of Nienburg/Weser, whose past summers were too dry, is particularly affected. The result is that this year water consumption will be restricted as early as June – and the first heat wave of the year is only expected to come soon.

Due to a lack of groundwater, the first district restricts water use for residents

As reported by the Lower Saxony Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Climate Protection, the situation in Lower Saxony has worsened since the two dry years of 2018 and 2019. “The first signs of a water crisis are there – even if Lower Saxony is and will remain a water-rich state,” said the then Environment Minister Olaf Lies back in 2020. The situation is likely to have worsened since then, but experts have already planned to do so last year warned of the worst drought in 500 years.

This year in the district, “the situation is already prevailing that the groundwater bodies have already fallen below the historical lows of 2018 and that is why the time had really come for us to act,” said Cord Steinbrecher, press spokesman for the district of Nienburg/Weser Transmitter Sat.1. In view of the heat, many experts assume that water will soon have to be saved across Germany.

First district in Germany prohibits residents from watering their gardens during the day

From a temperature of 24 degrees, watering gardens and fields between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. is prohibited, reports the NDR. Saving water is the only way to protect the drinking water wells at the moment, according to the district about the measure. The ban on watering applies to both the public pipe network and private wells. The majority of the population is understanding. For example, a woman agrees Sat one: “I think it’s much more important that the groundwater level is maintained or gets higher again than that there are some little flowers blooming in the front yard.”

The district has limited the restrictions until the end of September – but according to experts, savings must continue for a long time. “The past ten years have been anything but good. If we now get another ten years, then we can no longer say that, viewed over a long period of time, the situation would be comfortable again. Then we really have a problem that the groundwater recharge phases are decreasing everywhere,” said Eike Bruns from the State Office for Mining, Energy and Geology to Sat.1.

Other districts can follow suit with measures to save water

Climate change is leading to more frequent extreme weather, both drought and extreme rain. The state of Lower Saxony therefore wants to invest in better water management. If the weather trend does not change, however, other measures could also be possible. “We rely on the understanding of the population and that seems to be the case. If in doubt, a fine would certainly be the last resort,” said Steinbrecher.

But the district of Nienburg is not the only one in Lower Saxony that is struggling with water shortages. According to the NDR, other counties could soon follow suit. In Lüneburg, for example, measures are already planned and in Celle there have already been calls to refrain from watering the lawn. The drought is not only causing restrictions in Lower Saxony, last year there were also bans in districts in Bavaria due to a lack of water.