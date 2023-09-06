Home page World

The number of coronavirus infections is expected to rise again in autumn. A new variant has now been discovered in Israel, which makes protective measures necessary.

Frankfurt – Corona tests were no longer a necessity to visit people in hospitals, not only in Germany. In Israel, too, these were already history, now the clock is being turned back. A new corona variant made this necessary.

New corona variant “Pirola”: Israel reintroduces corona tests

Although many people in Germany probably think so: the corona virus is not over. Experts assume that the number of infections will increase again in autumn and winter. One reason is the newly discovered Corona variant “Pirola”, which makes researchers look anxiously into the fall. The variant, scientifically named BA.2.86, is being described by UK scientist Francois Balloux as the “most striking Sars-Cov-2 strain” the world has seen since Omicron emerged.

In Israel, “Pirola” has now led to PCR tests having to be carried out again for new admissions to hospitals, the Israeli broadcaster reported channel 13 as well as the Jewish General. The Ministry of Health in Jerusalem wants to take action against the increasing number of new infections with the new corona variant. As it says there, an average of 136 new cases per day were reported last week, compared to only 104 in the previous week. This corresponds to an increase of around 13.4 percent. Meanwhile Biontech’s new corona vaccine receives criticism from the Medical Association.

Corona variant “Pirola” already detected in several countries

BA.2.86 has also been detected in many European countries. After the first reported case in Israel, the variant also arrived in Denmark, the UK and Portugal. It has also been reported in the US and South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) then classified the corona variant as “under observation”. The number of people suffering from corona worldwide rose by 38 percent in August compared to the previous month, the WHO confirmed. Around 1.4 million new cases were reported, this increase is attributed to “Pirola”.

The number of unreported cases of people suffering from “Pirola” in Israel is said to be significantly higher than previously confirmed. Initial studies showed that the new variant can bypass immunity from previous infections and also vaccinations. According to Shay Fleishon, head of Bio Jerusalem, ‘Pirola’ is spreading faster than previously thought compared to other variants. It is striking that there were quickly confirmed cases in countries far from each other. As the Ministry of Health in Great Britain announced, the first case reported there was not infected on a trip.