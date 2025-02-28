First conversations between conservatives and social democrats to form a coalition in Germany

The conservative block formed by the Cristianodemocrata (CDU) union and the Bávara Social Cristian Union (CSU) meet this Friday in the first conversations with the social democrats in order to initiate formal negotiations, possibly on Monday, to form a coalition government in Germany, according to the media.

Ten keys of the result in Germany: the great coalition adds despite the ultra boom, debacle of the SPD, redipared and liberal fiasco and resurrection of the left

The planned duration of this first tanteo meeting between the negotiating groups of the conservative block and the Social Democratic Party is between two and three hours, according to ‘Bild’.

The main objective of these first exploratory conversations, in which nine negotiators participate in both parties, respectively, is to establish a calendar for the coming weeks.

On Monday, the newspaper adds, the formal negotiations are expected to officially begin, in order to have formed a coalition government for Holy Week, that is, in mid -April.

Among the negotiators by the conservative block are among others the probable future chancellor and leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, and the president of the CSU and head of the government of Bavaria, Markus Söder, and by the Social Democrats, co -presidents Lars Klingbeil, chosen on Wednesday new Chief of the Parliamentary Group, and Saskia Esken.

The greatest friction point in these negotiations will be finance, since the social democrats want a debt brake reform so that there is more money not only for the inframed years Bundeswehr, the armed forces, but also for the battered infrastructure, such as bridges, roads and railways.

The conservative block won the general elections last Sunday with 28.6% of the votes, while the SPD fit its worst result in history, adding only 16.4% of support, which relegated the training to third place.

The conservative Merz wins the elections in Germany and the extreme right achieves a historic second place



The second most voted force was the ultra -rightist alternative for Germany (AFD), with 20.8% of ballots, but the conservative bloc had already confirmed that it ruled out all cooperation with that formation, which leaves as the only option a ‘great coalition’ between conservatives and social democrats.