First controversy in the 2023 League: play discussed on date 1

boy vs. Alliance.
The first day of the championship is disputed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Boyaca Chico had a triumphant return in the A, by beating this Thursday Oil Alliance 2-0, on the first date of the 2023 League.
The Boyacá team prevailed with goals from Geimer Balanta, from a penalty (35 PT), and Jacobo Pimentel (13 ST). First three points for the Tunja team.
Controversy in Tunja
In the game there was a disputed action, when the player Torres knocked down Pimentel, and the referee José Alxánder Ortiz sanctioned a penalty.
The play, much discussed, generated reactions on social networks. One of them from arbitration analyst José Borde who explained the action and why it should not have been penalized. Balanta then scored the first goal of the match.
“SCANDAL ONE In the @BCHICOFCOFICIAL vs @APetrolera the referee Ortiz made a mistake in this action by Torres de Alianza against Pimentel del Chico. IT WAS NOT A PENALTY. There was NO infringement, the checkered player simulated the foul (it was thrown). CASTRO, the VAR He wasn’t even aware of it! BAD START!” Boeda said on Twitter.
SCANDAL ONE
In it @BCHICOFCOFICIAL vs @Apetrolera Referee Ortiz was wrong in this action by Torres de Alianza against Pimentel del Chico, IT WAS NOT A PENALTY, there was NO infraction, the checkered player simulated the foul (it was bounced). CASTRO, the VAR was not even aware of it! BAD START! pic.twitter.com/ZznHi0NFFF
– joseborda (@joseborda1) January 26, 2023
However, another arbitration interpretation affirms that the action was well sanctioned.
✅ IT IS PENAL: Correct the referee José Ortíz in the maximum penalty in favor of Boyacá Chicó. Edwin Torres commits an imprudence when he was chasing Jacobo Pimentel and touches his foot from behind #LeagueBetplay pic.twitter.com/75WK7cllAG
— The Central VAR (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) January 26, 2023
SPORTS
