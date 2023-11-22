Since the beginning of Joan Laporta’s administration, finances within Barcelona have improved significantly, however, the club’s crisis is far from over, because although today the club is managed with more financial oxygen, they have a huge public debt to solve, which does not allow those from Barcelona to move comfortably within the market to close million-dollar investment signings.
For more news about FC Barcelona
This could have an immediate solution and in fact, the people of LaLiga communicated it several months ago, Barcelona could significantly solve its financial crisis by betting on the sale of one of its franchise players, however, this option has been rejected for the club, since the idea of selling players like Gavi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, among others, does not go hand in hand with what the team wants, at least not until now.
Xavi requires signings, and the club cannot give them to him because they do not have registration margin, which is why the board is analyzing the sale of one of its stars, Alejandro Balde. The winger is a starter for the team, but of all the franchise players, he is the one that the coaching staff considers easiest to replace. The reality is that Alejandro has a huge potential market within the Premier League, suffice it to say that he is liked by Manchester City, among others, and his sale, which could well be around at least 80 million euros, would be a fleeting solution. for the problems of the Blaugrana team.
#contacts #Real #Madrid #Zerbi