In the short term, within Real Madrid there will be important changes within the club. There is a lot of talk about the squad renewal that Florentino Pérez has in mind for 2024, where the possible arrival of big-name players like Mbappé, Haaland, Alphoso Davies, Musiala, among others, is rumored, but, before talking about players, The boss of the team in the capital of Spain will have to define who will take charge of the squad at the end of the Ancelotti era.
Due to the club’s position, or Ancelotti’s desire, everything indicates that at the end of the current campaign the paths of Carlo and Real Madrid will divide. That being the case, Florentino has for some time had a list of potential coaches to take on the squad and although the name of Italian Roberto de Zerbi.
Inform Sport that in the last few hours there was communication from Florentino with the current Brighton coach, there is no type of offer on the table, the idea of contact to let Roberto know that the Real Madrid team is pending his work and he has valued it as a strong alternative for the summer, but later, receive in response, a refusal or in the best of cases, a sign of mutual interest from Zerbi himself.
