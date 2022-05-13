First driving impressions with the mild hybrid petrol version of the Italian crossover. Power of 130 horsepower and the possibility of driving electrically even for 50% of the time

Alberto Pellegrinetti

The 500X Hybrid, together with the Tipo, which now houses the 1.5 mild hybrid with 130 HP and 240 Nm of torque under the hood, completes the electrification process at Fiat. Same solution that we have already seen with the Jeep Compass and Renegade e-Hybrid and that we also drove on the very recent Alfa Romeo Tonale. A mix between mild hybrid 48V and full hybrid, because here the system is able to ensure electric traction in some contexts. Pushing the wheels is a 1.5-liter FireFly petrol turbo with 130 hp and 240 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm and an engine integrated into the gearbox. This electric motor is connected to a 48V mains and is integrated into the dual clutch transmission with seven gears, delivering 15 kW of power (20 Hp) and 135 Nm of torque. It is able to push the 500X Hybrid autonomously, obviously when the 0.8 kWh lithium-ion battery is charged, which regenerates itself by exploiting the energy of the deceleration and braking phases. The module is housed in place of the propshaft of the previous, and no longer available, 4×4 models. See also FE | Maserati: Sgro is the new head of sports activities

starting from 29,400 euros – The phases where the 500X Hybrid can move using only the electric motor are the city sections, in departures, during maneuvers and in low-speed travel between traffic lights. The choice is automatically made by the system that supervises the vehicle based on the driving parameters detected by the electronics. According to Fiat data, the petrol engine remains off for 50% of the time when driving in traffic, helping to determine an average consumption of 5.6 l / 100km and CO2 emissions of 128 g / km (therefore it benefits from incentives state). The 500X Hybrid is available in nine versions: Club, Cross, Cross Dolcevita, Red, Red Dolcevita, Sport, Sport Dolcevita, Dolcevita Special Edition and the Yacht Club Capri. The price list starts at 29,400 euros and reaches 37,000 euros, the standard equipment of all versions includes various driving assistance systems including automatic emergency braking, the driver’s attention monitoring system, the blind spot alarm and reading of road signs. See also James Rodríguez does not play, but because of this image, he has not stopped training

fiat 500x: how are you doing – Once the key is turned and the ignition is switched on, there is not the slightest noise. The departure of the car, in fact, is delegated to the electric unit and the petrol engine starts only when you accelerate to start moving. Dynamically it must be said that the differences compared to other versions, if there are any, are practically imperceptible. The battery weight of 13 kg does not affect driving and the 500X is easy to handle in any situation. The raised driving position favors a good view and there is room to be comfortable behind the wheel even if you are taller than 1.80 meters. The synergy between the two systems, thermal and electric, is excellent when traveling at a constant speed or you accelerate with both at work, only the transition from one to the other when they work individually is not exactly imperceptible, but without detracting from the comfort of the car. The 1.5 petrol is brilliant and always ready to remove the driver from the most uncomfortable situations thanks to a prompt delivery and the help of the extra 20 Hp of the electrical component, which has as its main objective to relieve the commitment of the thermal part in the movements. peak, also reducing fuel consumption. Some useful data to have a reference in terms of “performance” are the maximum speed of 194 km / h and 0-100 km / h in 9.4 seconds. See also Suzuki Rally Cup | All ready for the 69th Rallye Sanremo

fiat 500x 1.5 hybrid: technical sheet – Motor: 4-cylinder 1.5 cc petrol + 48V hybrid system with electric powertrain

Maximum torque: 240 Nm

Transmission: 7-speed Dct dual-clutch automatic transmission

Dimensions: length 4,260 mm; width 1,790 mm; height 1,600 mm; pitch 2,570 mm

Full speed: 194 km / h

Acceleration: from 0-100 km / h in 9.4 seconds

Consumption: 5.6 liters per 100 km in the combined cycle (Wlpt)

CO2 emissions: 128 g / km