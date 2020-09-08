Kamala Harris throughout her journey to Wisconsin on Monday, September 7. (KEREM YUCEL / AFP)

Kamala Harris, appointed in August Democratic working mate of Joe Biden for the US presidential election, made Monday, September 7 his first journey to the sector since his appointment. It was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin which had switched in 2016 in favor of Donald Trump. A strategic state, each rural and concrete, within the sights of the democrats who intend to reconquer it.

Wisconsin was additionally marked by the Kenosha police blunder. Kamala Harris additionally met the household of Jacob Blake, this African-American wounded seven instances within the again by a police officer. She additionally spoke to him on the telephone. John Biden’s working mate additionally met African-American merchants and enterprise leaders: it is usually this voters that should be sought earlier than November 3.

Kamala Harris depends rather a lot on her dynamism, her eager sense of contact, as throughout this go to to Wisconsin the place she met in Milwaukee about forty Democratic sympathizers: “We’ve to get there. I want your assist, she informed them. Do not forget about proxy voting. It begins on October 20. In addition to, it will likely be my birthday. ” The California senator will certainly be 56 that day, nearly 22 youthful than Joe Biden.

This contemporary, offensive and direct fashion, Kamala Harris additionally confirmed it on CNN a couple of days in the past. She accused Donald Trump of not being credible when he talks a couple of doable vaccine towards the coronavirus.

Kamala Harris, former legal professional common of California, has been a senator since 2017. She is a black girl of Jamaican descent by way of her father, her mom immigrated from India. She’s additionally a centrist, like Joe Biden. And like him, she isn’t extremely popular with probably the most left wing activists of the Democratic Social gathering. Lastly, his age might reassure voters who consider Joe Biden, 78 in November, could be too outdated for a doable second time period if elected.

Kamala Harris, will likely be on the entrance line through the marketing campaign. His sense of method and his vitality will likely be used an increasing number of till November 3. On Thursday, for instance, she will likely be touring to Miami, Florida. Then on October 7 in Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah, for the talk of the 2 working mates: Kamala Harris towards Mike Pence, the present vice-president. Maybe one other alternative for Kamala Harris to shine. She had been very seen in earlier debates, particularly through the Democratic main.