First Contact Entertainment announced with a post on X that will close doors at the end of the year. In this case the reasons were also explained: the industry's lack of support for the VR video game sector.

Whereas his last two games, Firewall Zero Hour and Firewall Ultra, are exclusive to PlayStation VR 1 and 2 respectively, the not-so-subtle reference seems to be to how Sony managed the launch of its latest headset, which lies practically forgotten. Naturally, it is right to point out that this is our assumption, given that the Japanese multinational is never mentioned in the text.