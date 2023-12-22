First Contact Entertainment announced with a post on X that will close doors at the end of the year. In this case the reasons were also explained: the industry's lack of support for the VR video game sector.
Whereas his last two games, Firewall Zero Hour and Firewall Ultra, are exclusive to PlayStation VR 1 and 2 respectively, the not-so-subtle reference seems to be to how Sony managed the launch of its latest headset, which lies practically forgotten. Naturally, it is right to point out that this is our assumption, given that the Japanese multinational is never mentioned in the text.
the message
Let's read the farewell message in full:
“After nearly eight years of working with the best team I have had the pleasure of being a part of, I am sad to announce that First Contact Entertainment will be closing later this year. The lack of industry support for VR has demanded their share. As AAA VR game developers, we can no longer justify the expenses necessary to move forward. We are a group of courageous innovators who love to push the limits of new technologies. I am proud of the team and grateful to everyone investors, our partners and, of course, our community of passionate gamers. It's been a great journey, thank you.”
