This Saturday, April 10, starting at 20, a series of concerts will begin by the Stable Orchestra of the Teatro Colón, this time with the musical direction of the Argentine Alejo Pérez.

This is the first concert in the main hall of the Teatro Colón, this season, that can be enjoyed in person. The room will have a capacity of capacity according to current sanitary regulations to protect the protocols it imposes for pandemics.

This cycle consists of seven concerts that will bring together, throughout the year on the stage of our first coliseum the musicians of the Teatro Colón offering all their artistic quality in the great orchestral compositions.

The Stable Colón Orchestra, in tribute to Piazzolla for the centenary of his birth. Photo Press Teatro Colón @ Máximo Parpagnoli.

In each case, they will be under the baton of prominent musical directors such as the Chilean Maximiano Valdés, Javier Logioia Orbe (disciple of Pedro Ignacio Calderón and Guillermo Scarabino), Mario Perusso (who worked for 45 years at the Colón and has been appointed permanent composer of the Theater) and the Swedish Mika Eichenholz, among others, and together with the presence of great soloists.

For this first presentation of the season, the musical program directed by Alejo Pérez (trained in Argentina as a pianist, composer and director and later perfected in Germany), It will be made up of Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, Op. 55, Eroica by Ludwig van Beethoven. They are two of the most emblematic works of these composers, fundamental pillars of classical music.

The Stable Orchestra of the Teatro Colón is one of the oldest symphonic groups in Argentina. It was created in 1925 by the Municipality of the City of Buenos Aires, together with the stable Choir and Ballet, due to the need to have their own instrumental group. In addition, the objective is for this orchestra to have as its essential mission the musical interpretation of the operas and ballets of the season and the performance of concerts.

The Stable Orchestra of the Teatro Colón, throughout almost a century of existence, was conducted by world-class conductors such as Fritz Busch, Héctor Panizza, Ferdinand Leitner, Karl Böhm Thomas Beecham and Wilhelm Furtwängler.

Prestigious international names such as Richard Strauss, Herbert von Karajan, Ernest Ansermet, Clemens Krauss, Ottorino Respighi, Paul Hindemith, Aaron Copland, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Manuel de Falla, among many others, also passed there as guest conductors.

The Stable Colón Orchestra, at the monumental Requiem Mass, by Giuseppe Verdi. Photo: Teatro Colón / Máximo Parpagnoli)

The concert can be seen by streaming live for free through www.teatrocolon.org.ar and also in the official social networks of the Teatro Colón: www.facebook.com/TeatroColonOficial, www.youtube.com/teatrocolontv, Y www.twitch.tv/teatrocolon

The show will also be available through the cultural content platform of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires: www.vivamoscultura.buenosaires.gob.ar

For those who want to attend the concert in person in the traditional main hall of the Colón, the seats are already for sale in www.teatrocolon.org.ar.

WD