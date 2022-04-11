Home page World

Center row, from left, participants in the first fully private Axiom Mission 1: Mark Pathy, Eytan Stibbe, Larry Connar, and Michael Lopez-Alegria. © NASA / dpa

There have already been individual guests on the ISS space station, now the first completely private crew is there and wants to stay for a week. But they don’t see themselves as space tourists.

Cape Canaveral – Around 400 kilometers high above the earth, American, Russian and European astronauts welcomed the participants of the first completely private mission to the International Space Station ISS. Visitors docked on Saturday (April 9) after more than 20 hours of flight and shortly thereafter gathered for a first group photo in zero gravity, as shown by live images from the US space agency NASA. The participants of the “Ax-1” mission wrote history – but they do not see themselves as space tourists. Because the four ISS visitors also want to carry out scientific experiments during their eight-day stay.

First completely private crew on ISS to carry out 25 scientific experiments

The group — consisting of Hispanic-American astronaut Michael López-Alegría, US entrepreneur Larry Connor, Israeli entrepreneur Eytan Stibbe and Canadian investor Mark Pathy — was on Friday (April 8) in a Crew Dragon space capsule launched from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome in the US state of Florida. The trip to the ISS was organized by the private space company Axiom Space in cooperation with NASA and Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

The station is now full, there are a total of eleven astronauts on board. However, the visitors will probably not disturb the ISS astronauts. “There is enough space,” said Ulrich Walter, professor of space technology at the Technical University in Munich, to the German Press Agency (dpa). The US astronauts Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron as well as the three cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov are currently working in the modules in orbit. In addition, the Axiom group is now living side by side for a few days with German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who has been in space since November and is scheduled to stay until the end of April.

There have been individual space tourists on the ISS several times, but the so-called “Ax-1” mission is the first completely private crew. The four participants plan to carry out more than 25 scientific experiments during their stay on the ISS. Commander López-Alegría said beforehand: “I think space tourism has an important role to play, but that’s not the point here. This is definitely not a holiday for my crew members.” However, some scientists are skeptical.

Scientists on “Ax-1” ISS mission: “80 percent private pleasure, 20 percent science”

Some scientists doubt the scientific nature of the trip to the ISS:. “I would say that more than 80 percent of the mission is about the private pleasure of the participants, and less than 20 percent is about science,” said the expert Walter to the dpa. “The Axiom participants will not be allowed to do the really important experiments.”

The experiments planned by the Axiom pilots should be seen more as a kind of “fig leaf”, said Walter, but also emphasized: “I don’t mean that in a derogatory way. I’m a fan of space tourism. This shows that many people would actually be able to fly into space.” The trip to the ISS cost the participants 55 million US dollars (about 50 million euros) per person.

The International Space Station (ISS) in Earth orbit. © picture alliance/dpa/Nasa

Axiom Space, SpaceX and NASA: How the companies work together

Former NASA program director for the International Space Station, Michael Suffedini, founded Axiom Space in 2016. Michael López-Alegría, who is now participating in the “Ax-1” mission, is also among the employees of the US-based private space company Houston in Texas.

Axiom Space announced in June last year that it had signed a contract with SpaceX for three more “Dragon” flights, which will fly all-private crews to the International Space Station. The “Ax-1” was the first of the three planned missions. The company itself speaks of a “groundbreaking agreement between the industry leaders in manned space travel”. Elon Musk’s company SpaceX owns the spacecraft used by the Ax-1 – a Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon Endeavor capsule – but Texas-based company Axiom is responsible for the expedition.

Axiom had previously entered into a comprehensive agreement with NASA, allowing it to undertake private astronaut missions to the ISS. Space Agency Administrator Bill Nelson called the Ax-1 launch “historic.” NASA’s partnership with private companies for commercial cargo and crew programs has led the United States into “this new era of human spaceflight,” Nelson said. A new era could soon begin in other respects as well: Due to the sanctions against Russia because of the Ukraine conflict, Dmitri Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, recently indicated that he might end cooperation around the International Space Station. (bm/dpa)