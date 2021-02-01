First Community Credit Union in Houston, Texas, has named T.J. Tijerina its new president and CEO, taking over for Ron Downing, who has announced his plans to retire after 43 years there.

While Tijerina has taken over as president and CEO, Downing is expected to stay on until later this year as part of the transition process.

Tijerina has been with First Community since November 2004, and spent the past six years as chief operating officer. Prior to that he held a variety of positions there, including branch management, senior vice president of operations and more. As chief operating officer he helped implement video banking at branches and in drive-thru lines, along with other technological advances that helped increase access for members, according to a press release.

Whitney Smith Co., a Fort Worth-based executive search firm, led a nationwide search for Downing’s successor, with candidates from across the country being considered before Tijerina was ultimately selected.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as the next president & CEO of First Community Credit Union,” Tijerina said in the release. “Ron and the board of directors have created a first-class financial institution, and I look forward to building upon this great foundation. We will focus on the continued growth of FCCU through our deep community roots and partnerships along with maintaining our member centric approach.”

First Community Credit Union serves more than 135,000 members and holds more than $1.75 billion of assets. It earned $11.1 million last year, down from about $12.6 million in 2019, as noninterest income declined, and allowance for credit losses and some expenses rose.