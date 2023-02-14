Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier, Vivian Werg

Split

NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels. The topic should be Zelenskyj’s demand for ammunition and fighter jets. The news ticker.

NATO Summit: Germany orders new ammunition for Gepard tanks

Germany orders new ammunition for Gepard tanks Ukraine Summit: Selenskyj hopes for weapons and fighter jets

Selenskyj hopes for weapons and fighter jets Brussels: NATO defense ministers discuss military aid and ammunition

NATO defense ministers discuss military aid and ammunition Editor’s note: Read current developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++3:00 p.m.: The Netherlands does not rule out the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. According to Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren, Ukraine has made a request for the supply of fighter jets in her country.

This wish is taken “very seriously”, but the topic must be discussed with partners such as the USA, she said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Ukraine contact group in Brussels.

NATO summit in Brussels: First commitments from Germany to Ukraine

+++ 11:18 am: First commitments at the NATO summit in Brussels: Germany has ordered new ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks in the Ukraine. The contracts with the manufacturers have been signed, said Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), according to the news agency dpa. “This means that we will now immediately resume our own production at Rheinmetall for cheetah ammunition. It will start immediately.” An exact date for the delivery of weapons has not yet been set.

+++ 11:02 a.m: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the alliance states to provide further military aid for Ukraine in the war against Russia. “We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace,” said the Norwegian in Brussels on Tuesday. “He’s preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks.” That’s why more help is needed for Ukraine.

NATO summit in Brussels: fighter jets, tanks and ammunition in the Ukraine war – what it will be about

First report from Tuesday, February 14, 7:04 a.m: The defense ministers of the 30 NATO countries meet in Brussels. The topic at the NATO meeting will be war in Ukraine and Alliance efforts to increase stockpiles of weapons and ammunition. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for a decision on further arms deliveries to his country at the meeting of the so-called Ukraine contact group in Brussels. About them are arms shipments to Kyiv coordinated. The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov is also expected. The so-called Ramstein Conference, to which the USA Representatives from around 50 countries coming to Brussels will also discuss further armaments aid beforehand.

NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels. The topic should be Zelenskyj’s demand for ammunition and fighter jets. © IMAGO/Pool/Ukrainian Presidentia

Before the Western allies discussed further arms deliveries to Kiev, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Zalushnyi telephoned US General Christopher Cavoli. A victory for Ukraine means not only the liberation of the territories occupied by Russia, but also the creation of conditions that enable it Moscow made it impossible to attack Ukraine again in the future.

NATO meeting in Brussels: Weapons for Ukraine in the war against Russia – Baerbock currently says no

foreign minister Annalena Bärbock has meanwhile confirmed that the provision of fighter jets for Ukraine in the war against Russia is currently not an issue for the federal government. “This is not a debate we are having,” repeated the Green politician on Monday during a visit to the Finnish capital Helsinki.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk assumes that Germany will deliver fighter jets to his country and calls for a quick decision on this. “German experts also say that Germany will deliver the fighter jets, it’s only a matter of time,” he said on Monday evening in the newspaper ARD-Broadcast “Hard but fair”. The longer the debate lasts, the more difficult it will be for Ukraine Russia to liberate occupied territories: “The time factor is crucial.” (www/dpa)