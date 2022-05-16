The first commercial flight in nearly six years took off on Monday from Sanaa, the capital of Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels, taking advantage of a moment of truce in the civil war that affects the country.

The Yemenia airline with 126 passengers, including patients who need treatment abroad, took off from Sanaa for Amman, the Jordanian capital, shortly after 9:00 am (3:00 am GMT).

Since 2016, only UN flights were authorized in the capital.

Houthi rebels took control of Sanaa in 2014, sparking violent conflict with the government, recognized and supported by the international community.

A coalition led by neighboring Saudi Arabia has been operating in the country since 2015 to support forces loyal to the government and controls all air and sea space in the territory, including areas where rebels have seized power.

The Houthis, close to Iran, accuse Riyadh of exercising a “blockade” on Yemen. The Saudis, however, say they are fighting arms smuggling and other clandestine activities.

However, since April 2, the warring parties have been observing a national truce that has given little hope among the population of almost 30 million people, hostage to one of the world’s greatest humanitarian tragedies.

In addition to the relatively respected ceasefire, the truce includes the gradual opening of Sanaa airport to commercial flights.