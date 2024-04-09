Switzerland's lack of climate protection violated the human rights of the complaining senior citizens. The lawsuit brought by Portuguese young people against Germany and more than 30 other European countries has been dismissed.

View of a hearing in the European Court of Human Rights (symbolic image) Image: AFP

DThe European Court of Human Rights decides for the first time on three lawsuits for more climate protection. The proceedings were brought by senior citizens from Switzerland and young people from Portugal, among others. The climate protectors were successful with their first lawsuit calling for stricter measures. The judges decided on Tuesday in Strasbourg that Switzerland's lack of climate protection had violated the human rights of the senior citizens who were suing. The ruling could set a precedent for further climate lawsuits.

The climate lawsuit brought by Portuguese young people against Germany and more than 30 other European countries failed before the Court of Justice. The judges dismissed the lawsuit as inadmissible.

