The first confinement of the Blanca festivities has been characterized by the absence of incidents and the showiness of the Gran Vía. / ros caval / agm

The steers – bulls from the El Pizarral ranch – that will participate this Friday (7:00 p.m.) in the III trimmer contest, offered this Thursday afternoon a clean but long running of the bulls, which lasted fourteen minutes, counting from when they leave the corral in Barrio Nuevo, until the corresponding rocket is launched that warns that they are already in the portable square and the danger disappears.

The delay of the running of the bulls, which began thirty-two minutes late, was due to the fact that the steers left in two batches. In the first three steers-bulls and three halters ran, and almost ten minutes later two more halters and one steer-bull were seen.

visual spectacle



Due to the change in the traditional itinerary caused by the partial collapse of a building on Calle Pinar that affected two houses on Calle Mayor, there was uncertainty as to whether the new route along the town’s main street, Gran Vía, would remain or not. showiness and emotion in the public. And expectations were met and the first running of the bulls in history with an itinerary other than the traditional one was a success.

And the truth is that the hundred runners enjoyed a wider space to run in front of the horned ones since the Gran Vía is nine meters wide, in addition to the sidewalks of almost two meters more. There was therefore more space for the more than five thousand people who gathered yesterday at the running of the bulls with a championship temperature to follow the celebration declared of Regional Tourist Interest with a better vision. The balconies and windows were full and the fences where there was shade monopolized the massive presence of the public, mostly young, while those from the sun were conspicuous by their absence. Logical.

day without incident



There was no major incident on the 775-meter-long journey, and the infirmary barely treated a young man with a simple chafing. There was also concern among the authorities about the car parks, but those located in the curve of San Rafael, Parque de las Cuevas, El Rubión, as well as those on Avenida del rio Segura and Barrio Nuevo, were sufficient to accommodate the more than 500 vehicles.

The mayor of Blanca, Pedro Luis Molina, showed his satisfaction at the success obtained at the end of the running of the bulls. In addition, purple points with the slogan ‘For a society free of abuse and violence’ were placed on various sections of the route. The second running of the bulls will be held on Saturday at 10 am.