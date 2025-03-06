Three years after the last match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Queen’s Cup, both sets will see the faces today (19 h) at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. The history is clear and opts for the Blaugrana side: 16 victories in 16 games in the four years of life of Real Madrid female among all competitions.

Today’s is the first classic of the three that will be played in a demanding month of March. Because, beyond the return of the semifinals, there is also a classic league on Sunday 23. And, in between, the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Arsenal in the case of White, and the Wolfsburg in that of Blaugranas. “We have maximum respect for Real Madrid,” said Barça coach, Pere Romeu, who tried to reduce the favorite poster of a Barça who is the most laureate of the Cup with ten hindered. Madrid has not won any.

The finalist of the two teams will be decided at Johan Cruyff next Wednesday. He will play the June 8 final against the winner of the tie that disputes Atlético de Madrid and Granada. The mats won the first leg by 0-2 yesterday.