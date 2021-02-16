Anyone who has always wanted to own a real “DB Original” is in luck. Fans can now bid for Deutsche Bahn products. There are also all sorts of curious offers at the auction.

Frankfurt – The Deutsche Bahn has something very special in store for her fans. Because if you want to experience DB’s travel flair in your living room, you have the opportunity now. The company is auctioning “DB originals” until the end of 2021.

How about a Single seat from first class instead of grandma’s old leather armchair? And a huge blue one Trolley of the DB In contrast to the normal kitchen shelf, it is sure to be an eye-catcher and provides a lot of talking point. But what curious items does Deutsche Bahn offer on its auction at and how do you get one?

Deutsche Bahn: Attention fans – DB is auctioning interior fittings at auction

The Deutsche Bahn has often made a name for itself with interesting sales. 1,000 DB train stations have already been sold to the British financial investor Patron Capital. In the course of this, buyers could then one or the other railway station to bid. However, if you don’t have that much money on your side, individual items from the trains of the may be enough train.

Because Deutsche Bahn is renewing its trains, the old seats are being redesigned. The blue-gray leather seats are particularly popular, it seems. The Bahnshop sells a first-class double seat for 539 euros. Alternatively, 35,933 BahnBonus points can also be redeemed. If this is too high for you, you can be lucky with the auction of the DB with a Single seat to attempt. A fixed minimum purchase price is not specified on the company’s website.

Performance comparison 1st class in the ICE First class performance comparison in the Intercity Seat reservation included Seat reservation included WiFi (free of charge and with no volume limit) No WiFi (free of charge and without volume restrictions) Gastronomic service at the seat No gastronomic service at the seat Free daily newspapers No free daily newspapers Source: bahn.de

DB is auctioning off interior fittings for railways: also offered product from CityNightLine

Also the Full-size trolleys out CityNightLine can be auctioned by lovers. These are offered in the Bahnshop at a fixed price of 599 euros or 39,933 BahnBonus points. In the product description, the trolley is advertised particularly verbatim. It says on the website of the train shop: “The era of sleeper and couchette car transport Deutsche Bahn AG is a thing of the past. However, the trolleys of the CityNightLine sleeping cars, which have been on the road from Scandinavia to Italy and can tell many stories from their travels across Europe, will live on. “

The trolleys can also be auctioned. If 599 euros are too high for you, you can try your luck at auction and maybe save money. Incidentally, scratches and dents on the trolleys are part of the flair, like that DB stressed. Because they testify to years of commitment to the well-being of travelers.

Deutsche Bahn with auction: How can I bid for a DB original?

Next Sit of the first class and Trolleys But there are still more curious ones “DB originals”. So pillows from the first and second class can also be auctioned. They will also be replaced by new ones as part of the redesign pillow replaced. It can therefore be assumed that these are also used items. If you don’t mind this possibility, you can submit your offer and maybe soon call one of these bizarre pieces your own. And also for die-hard ones Railroad fans Deutsche Bahn has something ready. Because some too Locomotive signs are part of the offer.

But how do you get as a fan of the German train to such an offer? Thats is quite easy. On the DB website it says “Send us your request by e-mail”. Because it is the auction a so-called offline sale. Interested parties can simply submit their offer. Of the hook on the matter: It is not clear how high the offers from competitors are. Therefore, lovers can only hope that someone else won’t outbid them with their offer. As it says on the website, the offers are valid until December 31, 2021 6:00 p.m. (Sophia Lother)