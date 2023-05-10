First Citizens Bank appears as one of the big winners of the banking crisis that is shaking regional entities in the United States. The century-old North Carolina entity, a family bank of agricultural origin, dared to buy the remains of Silicon Valley Bank after its bankruptcy. The market received the operation well. First Citizens shares have more than doubled in value since mid-March. In addition, the purchase has meant that an accounting profit is recorded, thanks to which it has closed the first quarter with a profit of 9,504 million dollars (about 8,700 million euros), multiplying by 39 the profits of the same period last year.

The president of the board and CEO of the bank, Frank B. Holding Jr, 61, negotiated with the deposit guarantee fund all kinds of coverage against lawsuits, litigation or unforeseen losses in the loan portfolio. To avoid risks, he left cryptocurrencies and the branch in the Cayman Islands out of the operation. And for the accounts to come out, he kept the assets with a discount of 16,450 million euros and generous public financing.

In calculating first-quarter results, First Horizon has accounted for the transaction: “As a result of the acquisition, net benefits include a preliminary gain on the acquisition of $9.82 billion (net of tax), a provision for loan losses and acquired leases not impaired by acquired credits of 462 million dollars and a provision for unfunded commitments of 254 million dollars”, explained in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Adjusted net profit was 292 million dollars compared to 292 million in the first quarter of 2022. The entity that bought the SVB has multiplied its size by five in three years through acquisitions.

With those profits of 9,504 million dollars, First Citizens has become the second bank with the highest profits in the first quarter of the year, only behind JP Morgan Chase. The benefits of the largest financial institution in the United States shot up 52% ​​in the first quarter, to 12,622 million dollars (about 11,400 million euros at current exchange rates), according to results published in mid-April.

If the aggregate results of the sector take into account the extraordinary profits of those who have stayed in the intervened banks, but do not compute the losses that come with the bankruptcy of entities such as Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank, the banks would have obtained benefits record for the quarter. But leaving those losses out offers a tricky picture.

