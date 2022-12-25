How do you celebrate Christmas when there is war in your own country? A group of Ukrainians has been living in the basement of the Rotterdam Kom en Zie church for over eight months. Physically they are present at the musical Christmas celebration of the Pentecostal Church, in their minds they are mainly in their homeland.
