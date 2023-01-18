A few days ago the first chapter of the series of The Last of Us, the same that has introduced us into this universe in which humanity is about to become extinct due to a pandemic of parasites. And while there are still many episodes ahead, some users have discovered references to the two available video games.

Specifically, users have seen a most interesting detail in the scene where joel Y Sarah they watch a movie, since there is a certain nod to the second part of this post-apocalyptic story. Since the DVD box shows us a title with a certain franchise that doesn’t really exist in our world but does exist in this franchise of naughty dog.

The movie in question is Curtis and Viper 2, The same one that is spoken of in the second title, specifically at the beginning of the video game when Ellie Y Dyne They are exploring the lands surrounding their city. You never see this DVD box set in the first game and never talk about the tape either, so it was obviously taken straight from the controversial 2020 sequel.

In fact, the aforementioned fictitious film has not only reached the second part, but it seems that it is a franchise from many years ago and reached the fourth filming, or at least that is seen in the posters that you find in the match. This small clue in the series could indicate that if a second season is confirmed, it will be possible to explore the story of Abby.

Remember that the series of The Last of Us will have a weekly premiere every Sunday.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: The truth is I didn’t remember this reference, well, it’s not like I’ve played Part II more than once. So it might be worth re-exploring this game in the not-too-distant future.