The first episode of the six-chapter series, produced by a director who worked on Milei’s campaigns in 2021 and 2023, was published on X and YouTube | Photo: EFE/Matías Martín Campaya

The first chapter of a documentary series portraying the political rise of Argentine President Javier Milei, simply called “The Milei Series”, premiered on Wednesday (11) on X and YouTube.

The director of the series is Santiago Oría, who worked on Milei’s campaign for national deputy in 2021 and for president in 2023 and who is currently director of Audiovisual Production for the Presidency of Argentina.

The first episode, called “From Zero to President”, deals in the first minutes with Milei’s rise, from her participation as an economist on television programs to her victory over Peronist Sergio Massa in last year’s presidential election – a trajectory that will be detailed in more detail, as well as the first months of her administration, in the following five episodes.

After this introduction, Milei himself narrates, off-screen, Argentina’s economic history since the Constitution of 1853. For the libertarian, the rise to power of Hipólito Yrigoyen in 1916 began a process of decline in the country, which in the following decades was plagued by coups d’état, uncontrolled inflation and failed economic plans.

Milei makes an exception only for the presidency of Carlos Menem (1989-1999), which he describes as the “best government in the history” of Argentina and whose equalization of the peso to the dollar is called by the libertarian “the most successful program in Argentine economic history”.

He harshly criticizes the leftist administrations that followed. “Kirchnerism was the worst thing that happened to Argentina in history,” says Milei.

The first chapter ends with images of Peronist Alberto Fernández giving a speech after defeating Mauricio Macri (now an ally of Milei) in the 2019 election. Milei then warns: “He will be much worse [que Macri]”. Episodes of the series will be made available weekly.