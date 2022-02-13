Home page politics

First German Chancellor on Twitter: Olaf Scholz. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

This has never happened before: For the first time, a German chancellor is represented on Twitter. In the evening, Olaf Scholz set up the @bundeskanzler account – with the legendary sentence: “Hello, Twitter!”.

Berlin – With Olaf Scholz, a German Chancellor is officially represented on Twitter for the first time. Around two months after the SPD politician was sworn in, the @bundeskanzler account was launched.

After congratulating the re-elected Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the message was: “Hello, Twitter!”

Hours later, Scholz thanked the people who were already following him on the short message service. “I became Federal Chancellor with the aim of explaining my politics – from now on this should also be done on this channel. At least to the extent that the 280 characters allow it. I’m happy!” By 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, the new account had more than 24,000 followers.

Scholz wants to keep his personal account @OlafScholz. “From now on, this account is about the @spdde and my constituency,” he wrote there. As of Sunday evening, more than 382,000 people are following him there.

Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel, had frequently had messages circulated via her government spokesman at the time, Steffen Seibert, but she was not officially represented there. dpa