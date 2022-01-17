The first cases of infection with the Omicron coronavirus strain were recorded in Krasnoyarsk. A total of five cases have been registered, Dmitry Goryaev, head of the Rospotrebnadzor department for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, said on the official Telegram channel.

“Five citizens who arrived in Krasnoyarsk from abroad have been diagnosed with a new strain of the omicron coronavirus. All necessary anti-epidemic measures, including with the circle of their contacts, are being carried out in full,” Goryaev said.

The Omicron strain was discovered in 2021 in southern Africa. As Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko previously reported, the majority of those infected with the Omicron strain have a headache, nasal congestion, sneezing, a sore throat and fatigue.

In total, according to the federal operational headquarters, 177.5 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Territory since the beginning of the pandemic, 162.3 thousand patients have recovered, nine thousand people have died.