American doctors have discovered the first cases of “eternal” coronavirus infection. It is reported by medRxiv…

Experts from the University of Southern California recorded that traces of the virus remained in the bodies of several patients with leukemia for six months. They explained that people with compromised immunity are vulnerable to disease.

Experts noted that the long-term presence of coronavirus in the body increases the chances that it will become immune to antibodies due to mutations. It is noted that due to weak immunity, such patients have a chance of being infected several times, and they cannot be cured for a long time.

Scientists have previously discovered a link between blood type and coronavirus. According to the results of the work of American researchers, the viral RBD domain prefers antigens of the second blood group.