In Palestine, the first two cases of the Indian strain of coronavirus, named “Delta” according to the new classification of the World Health Organization (WHO), have been identified. On June 27, the head of the country’s Ministry of Health, Mai el-Kela, told reporters about it.

According to Mai el-Kela, two girls who recently returned from the UAE have contracted the Delta strain.

“Today, two cases of Indian (Strain – Ed.) Delta coronavirus have been diagnosed in Palestine. The necessary measures were taken and the necessary assistance was provided to two sick girls, ”the minister said.

On June 25, WHO Chief Researcher Sumya Swaminathan said that the Delta coronavirus strain discovered in India is twice as likely to be transmitted from a sick person to a healthy person as the “original” SARS-CoV-2. The mutation is present in more than 85 countries and may become dominant in the world.

On June 24, Pavel Volchkov, head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, told Izvestia that the Delta and Delta Plus strains are one mutation of coronavirus infection, and Delta Plus makes antibodies less effective.

On June 22, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gunzburg, said that the mutation of the Indian strain COVID-19 has a special character of interaction with cells. In particular, it does not destroy cells, but spreads, passing from one cell to another, forming multinucleated cells.

The Indian mutation COVID-19 was identified in March. The Indian Ministry of Health noted that at that time there was little data to establish a connection between the emergence of strains and the increase in incidence in a number of states.

