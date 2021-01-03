The first four cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus, previously identified in the UK, were recorded in Thailand, reports on Sunday, January 3, the TV channel Thai pbs…

The coronavirus mutation was discovered in a family from the UK who arrived in Thailand. They are currently in quarantine at the hospital, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

A day earlier, a new strain of coronavirus was identified in Vietnam.

The COVID-19 mutation has also been reported in China and three US states. At least 15 cases of infection were recorded in Turkey.

A new mutated variant of COVID-19 was discovered in the UK on December 14. It is considered 56% more infectious, which in the future could lead to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals, said scientists from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School.

At the same time, on December 19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new strain of coronavirus is 70% more infectious than the previous one, but this does not mean that it is more deadly or leads to more severe consequences of the disease.

Cases of the new “British” coronavirus have also been identified in Brazil, Chile, Canada and other countries.

