Disease affects 10-month-old baby; WHO will work with the enclave’s Health Ministry and UNICEF to increase vaccination

THE WHO (World Health Organization) confirmed On August 22, the first case of polio in the Gaza Strip in 25 years was reported. The disease was diagnosed in a 10-month-old baby living in Deir al-Balah, the central region of the enclave. He had not been vaccinated against the disease. Here is the full from the organization’s statement (PDF – 127 kB, in English).

The affected child developed paralysis in his left leg but is in stable condition. The discovery of the case raised an alert about the risk of the virus spreading in the region. In response, the Gaza Health Ministry (controlled by Hamas), the WHO and the Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund) are planning two rounds of vaccinations in the coming weeks to stop transmission of the virus.

The detection of poliovirus in environmental samples in June had already raised suspicions. To prevent the spread of the disease, more than 1.6 million doses of the oral vaccine will be delivered to the Gaza Strip, with 708 health teams mobilized for the campaign.

WHO has highlighted the need to achieve vaccination coverage of at least 95% to stop the spread of the virus.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that hospitals in the Gaza Strip could become dysfunctional due to the insecurity experienced in Gaza, which would hinder polio treatment.

“The proximity of evacuation orders to medical points and hospitals in affected areas puts these health facilities at risk of becoming non-functional due to insecurity and lack of safe access for patients, health workers, ambulances and partners to resupply them. This must be avoided at all costs.”, declared.