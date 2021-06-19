Andalucia has had its first case of West Nile Fever this year with the victim suffering from meningoencephalitis, brought on by the West-Nile Virus.

The case, which was discovered in the province Sevilla, has been reported to the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System and the victim is now in an Intensive Care Unit.

The established protocol establishes that all cases of meningoencephalitis detected whose origin is uncertain must be tested for the WNV, which was how this case was discovered.

A sample has been sent to Virgen de las Nieves Hospital in Granada, which has a benchmark laboratory in this field. Another sample was sent to the National Center for Microbiology.

There was an outbreak lost year with 76 cases between Andalucía and Extremadura, 71 of which in the former, most of which were centered in Sevilla. It resulted in four deaths there and three in the province of Cádiz.

