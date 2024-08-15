The Public Health Agency of Sweden announced today, Thursday, the detection of the first case of the new strain of monkeypox, which the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency yesterday, Wednesday.

“A person who needed care” in the capital Stockholm “was diagnosed with monkeypox caused by strain 1,” the agency said in a statement.

“This is the first case caused by strain 1 to be diagnosed outside the African continent,” the agency added.

The announcement comes hours after the DRC’s Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba revealed the death toll from monkeypox since the beginning of this year.

The minister said the disease has killed 548 people in the country since the beginning of the year and is now spreading to all its provinces.

The latest report said the country had recorded “15,664 possible cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year.”

On August 3, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 455 deaths and 14,479 cases in 25 of the country’s 26 provinces, which has a population of about 100 million.

“At the moment, all our provinces are affected by this virus,” the minister added.

The World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that the spread of monkeypox in Africa is now a global health emergency, the highest level of warning the agency can issue.