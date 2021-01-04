The first case of infection with a new strain of coronavirus infection was registered in Georgia. This was announced on Monday, January 4, at the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the TV channel reports. Rustavi-2…

It is noted that the Lugar laboratory of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health studied three suspicious cases, a new strain of COVID-19 was confirmed in one of them. Samples were taken in December.

As specified, the patient is a man over 50 years old, his condition is assessed as satisfactory. The man was isolated, the doctors established the circle of persons in contact with him.

It is added that the patient arrived in Georgia from another country, but has already returned to its territory. He did not visit Great Britain.

According to the portal Worldometer As of January 4, the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia reached almost 230 thousand. During the entire time of the pandemic, 2,628 people died, more than 222 thousand patients recovered.

On December 14, the UK announced the discovery of a new mutated variant of COVID-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on December 19 that the new strain of coronavirus is 70% easier to transmit, but there is no information that it causes more severe complications or high mortality.

Due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus, air traffic with the UK was suspended by more than 35 countries, including Russia.