Georgia detects the first case of infection with a new strain of coronavirus detected earlier in the UK, reports RIA News, citing the National Center for Disease Control of the Georgian Ministry of Health.

As specified, experts investigated three suspicious cases. In two samples, this strain was not detected; in the remaining, a coronavirus mutation characteristic of the gene of the “British” strain was confirmed.

This sample was taken in December and belongs to a man over the age of 50. Doctors assess his state of health as satisfactory. Currently, all persons who have been in contact with the patient have been identified.

On the eve it was reported that the first cases of infection with the “British” strain of coronavirus recorded in Thailand.

This strain, identified in the south of England in mid-December, is thought to be 70% more infectious than the original version, but has not yet been proven to cause more severe disease or more mortality. However, experts believe that the new mutation can be dangerous to children.