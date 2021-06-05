A woman is admitted to a Hamburg clinic. Diagnosis: cerebral vein thrombosis. The woman from Hamburg was previously vaccinated with Astrazeneca.

Hamburg – one thing in advance: the patient is fine. The doctors quickly identified and treated the blood clot in the brain. As the "Hamburger Abendblatt" reports, it is the first known case of a cerebral vein thrombosis in Hamburg after an Astrazeneca vaccination. Such severe cases have not yet been documented in Hamburg, even if after vaccinations People ended up in the hospital.

Much has been reported about the dangerous side effects of the Astrazeneca vaccination – especially for younger women. The fact is: These extreme cases are extremely rare. According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), 94 cases of brain thrombosis were reported in Germany after around 8.5 million vaccine doses were administered, and 17 people died. Two thirds of those affected were younger than 60 years old. Therefore, the vaccine is no longer recommended for people under 60.