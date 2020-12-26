The first case of a new strain of coronavirus, which was previously identified in the UK, was recorded in France. It is reported on Saturday, December 26, the newspaper Parisien with reference to the country’s Directorate General of Health.

It is notedthat the disease was diagnosed in the city of Tours by a Frenchman who had previously lived in the UK. The infection was detected two days after his return from London on December 19. The disease is asymptomatic, the patient is at home in self-isolation.

Health authorities have already begun tracing the contacts of medical workers who worked with the man and identifying those in contact with him.

A new mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK on December 14. It is 56% more infectious than the original, which in the future will lead to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals, said scientists from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School.

Due to the discovery of a new COVID-19 strain, more than 35 countries have suspended flights with the UK, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Ireland, Israel, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Estonia, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, Canada, Denmark. Norway, Iran. Russia suspended flights to the United Kingdom on December 22.

On Friday, December 25, the head of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization Hans Kluge announced that a new strain of COVID-19 was found in eight countries in Europe.