It is no secret that countries like South Korea are pushing the use of robots in everyday and work activities. However, A recent case has given much to talk about regarding the conditions of these pieces and their tasks.since the alleged suicide of a robot has changed the perception of many.

Recently, it was revealed that the Gumi City Hall, South Korea, a robot focused on administrative tasks, fell down the stairs, breaking into pieces. Although many have pointed out that this was a mistake, since moments before this event a video captures it moving erratically, Others have mentioned that this is the first case of suicide by a robot.blaming workload as the main cause of this action.

This robot was created by Bear Robotics, a California company, and began its stay at Gumi in August 2023, performing administrative tasks. One of the reasons why this piece was quite useful is that it was able to use elevators. Unfortunately, after this event, The city council has indicated that it does not plan to use another device of this type, at least for the moment..

The robot parts have been sent to Bear Robotics to investigate what caused the problem. At the same time, Many have pointed out that the work environment in South Korea is serious.to the point that a robot committed suicide less than a year after starting its job, putting into question the mental health of human employees. In related topics, this is how the new Atlas robot looks. Similarly, they create a robot error with a flamethrower.

Author’s Note:

It is clear that this was a simple error in the system, which was perhaps caused by negligence. However, it does make clear a possible future, where the lack of human interest in machines ends up affecting their circuits, creating more cases like the one we have just seen.

Via: Daily Mail