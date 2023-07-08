Home page politics

From: Finn Mayer-Kuckuk

Split

Production at the SAIC plant in Wuhan, China. © Ren Yong/Imago

The state-owned company SAIC is the first Chinese car manufacturer to venture into production in the EU. Stepping into the target market will dramatically improve the reputation and legal standing of Chinese vendors.

Shanghai – The state-owned car manufacturer SAIC from Shanghai is looking for a location for local production in Europe. The magazine reports Caixin from a press meeting with company boss Yu De. Yu has plans for Europe because his company sold 115,000 cars in the EU in the first half of the year, an increase of 143 percent. In general, there are signs of a boom in sales of good and cheap e-car models from China in the EU.

SAIC would be the first Chinese automaker to set up its own production in the EU without taking over an entire European brand. Geely bought Volvo in 2010 and now has factories in Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands. What SAIC is planning now, on the other hand, is more similar to the first steps taken by the Japanese supplier Toyota in the EU, which has been manufacturing locally since 1992 and now operates eight European locations.

China’s carmaker in Germany: advantages for image, customs and logistics

SAIC is already putting out feelers in the region. Chen Hong, chairman of SAIC, and Wang Xiaoqiu, president of the company, were conducting initial soundings in Europe, according to the report.

Manufacturing in the EU would have a number of important benefits for SAIC:

What is produced locally is protected from trade disputes and tariffs. The higher the local production share, the less political quarrels can affect the business.

The social acceptance of providers is higher if they create local jobs.

The delivery routes are shorter.

China’s automakers want to take the wind out of critics’ sails

Overall, China is a better economic citizen of the world if it not only manufactures domestically and floods foreign markets, but is willing to get involved locally. It now has the financial strength and experience to scale this new level of global integration.

Investments in production facilities in other countries are also seen as fair because the European, American, Japanese and Taiwanese industries have built up many structures in China over the decades. The works of international manufacturers have helped entire cities and regions to develop.

At the same time, SAIC’s project reveals a long-term orientation towards the European market. “The plan shows that Chinese automakers are coming to stay,” says Stefan Bratzel from the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) in Bergisch Gladbach. They have learned that success on the international stage is not achieved in the short term, but requires staying power. “From a Chinese perspective, I think this is an important step in the right direction,” says Bratzel.

Sales of Chinese cars in Germany are increasing rapidly

In 2020, SAIC did not even appear as a manufacturer in the registration statistics of the Federal Motor Transport Authority. In 2021, the company sold 3,239 vehicles in Germany, in 2022 it was already 15,684 – an increase of 480 percent. These are all electric cars.

SAICS’ main bridgehead in Europe is the British brand MG, which has been owned by the Shanghai company since 2007. The cars have been completely built in China since 2016 and exported ready for sale. In May, SAIC sold 21,000 MG brand cars in Europe, 170 percent more than in the previous year.

The BBC reports that the new European plant will not primarily produce MG cars, but has not yet decided which brands will roll off the assembly line. Other SAIC brands are Roewe, Maxus, Rising and Yue Jin. It is also unclear whether SAIC will set up a new factory on the green field or buy and adapt an existing factory. A prime candidate for this would be the Ford factory in Saarlouis in Saarland. Shortly after the government consultations in Berlin in June, it became known that an investor had been found for the location.

SAIC is an important VW partner

Ford will stop production there in 2025. Everyone involved has an interest in keeping as many of the 5,700 employees in the Ford plant and at the neighboring suppliers as possible. An entry by SAIC would therefore fit perfectly.

The German car community has long been familiar with SAIC. In China, it is an important partner of Volkswagen. The collaboration began in 1984 with the joint production of the Santana, which is legendary in China. An unusually successful joint venture has existed since 1988.

As is the case everywhere in China’s automotive industry, the switch to e-mobility is currently taking place very consistently at SAIC. The ranking of the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) places SAIC, together with many other Chinese providers and German companies, in the middle of the list of companies that are quickly driving the changeover. Tesla and BYD are at the top.