Home World

From: Kilian Bauml

Press Split

The first phase of a new cancer study is starting in seven countries. The aim is to develop a vaccine that will save thousands of lives.

Frankfurt – For the hundreds of thousands of people who fall ill in Germany every year, it is a shocking diagnosis: cancer. According to the Center for Cancer Registry Data, there were almost half a million cancer sufferers in 2020. However, research is making great progress in the treatment of cancer and may be on the verge of another milestone. As the British newspaper theGuardian reported that a clinical trial to test a vaccine against cancer is beginning in several countries. Germany is also participating in the study.

If the cancer vaccination trial is successful, thousands of lives could be saved. (Symbolic image) © Stefan Puchner/dpa

Seven countries participate in cancer vaccination study – researchers see “groundbreaking” potential

Developing a vaccine against cancer has long been the goal of researchers, and last year the Curevac boss was already expecting a cancer vaccine to be available soon. According to the report, the test phase for this will begin in a total of seven countries. In addition to Germany, the vaccine is also being tested in the following countries:

Great Britain

USA

Hungary

Poland

Spain

Türkiye

In particular, an mRNA vaccine from the manufacturer Biontech against lung cancer is being tested on the first patients. Experts see “groundbreaking” potential to save thousands of lives with the vaccination, writes theGuardian. The hope is particularly high because lung cancer is one of the types of cancer that is particularly often fatal. According to the German Center for Cancer Registry Data, there were almost 45,000 deaths in Germany alone in 2020.

Ten types of cancer with the lowest chances of survival View photo gallery

It will soon be possible to protect yourself against other types of cancer, the manufacturer Moderna achieves first successes with a vaccine against skin cancer.

First phase of the study involves vaccination of 130 cancer patients

On Tuesday (20 August) according to theGuardian in Great Britain, the first dose of the cancer vaccine was administered. In total, around 130 people will receive the new vaccine. The participants in the study are in different stages of their cancer. The vaccine is intended to strengthen the body’s immune response so that diseased cells are fought. The vaccination, however, is not intended to affect healthy cells, unlike chemotherapy. Biontech plans cancer vaccination in 2030 to be used successfully as a treatment method.

mRNA vaccine against cancer The vaccination is intended to teach the body to recognise and fight the cell changes typical of cancer. To do this, a part of the mRNA of a cancer protein is administered. Corona pandemic came mRNA vaccine Since the body itself takes care of the defense against cancer cells, healthy cells remain unharmed. Source: National Decade Against Cancer

Study leader calls cancer vaccination the “next major phase in cancer treatment”

According to the newspaper report, Siow Ming Lee, one of the study leaders in Great Britain, speaks of the “next big phase in cancer treatment.” He continued: “I have been working in lung cancer research for 40 years now. When I started in the 1990s, nobody believed that chemotherapy worked.” Today, it has long been standard in the treatment of the disease.

In addition to chemotherapy, immunotherapy is now also used to treat lung cancer. The aim of the treatment is to strengthen the body’s own defenses against cancer cells. Just as with vaccination, the immune system should learn to recognize and fight off the cancer cells. According to Lee, it has now been shown that up to 30 percent of patients in stage four of immunotherapy remain alive. The aim is to further advance this success with the vaccination. The fact that successful treatment against Cancer can be vaccinated, is already evident in HPV viruses.