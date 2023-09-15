The hobby that has hindered me the most in terms of procrastination in recent months while working on my new novel is writing. Real writing. Forming letters on paper, with a fountain pen.

But no one writes with a fountain pen anymore, do they? You would think so, until you ask around. Or look at Instagram (#fountainpen), or on Reddit (r/fountainpens). Or if, like me in January, you buy your first fountain pen in thirty years, just to try it again, and then meet an editor-in-chief friend in the store, who just happens to be purchasing his first fountain pen in fifty years, and who then occasionally sends a postcard, beautifully described in Waterman Mysterious Blue Ink.

In any case, it turns out: the most beautiful letters are those written with a fine fountain pen. And with nice ink. Because I may have built up a mini collection of three fountain pens since January (Kaweco Liliputs, a German brand, in a small dark blue leather case from the Turkish brand Galen Leather, all bought at Akkerman Amsterdam), but I’m not that interested in collecting fountain pens. I am mainly concerned with the different brands, types and especially colors of fountain pen ink that exist.

A color of cheerful fresh green emerged that made my whole soul rejoice

That’s how it happened. With my January fountain pen I immediately bought some colors of Kaweco ink cartridges: blue, green, gray and, in the empty sale of an unfortunately closed store in Wolvega, fluorescent yellow. I remembered from thirty years ago that the nicest colors of ink are created when you have empty an ink cartridge and you put a different color in your pen. Then you first get an intermediate color, which gradually makes way for the new one. When I put the fluorescent yellow cartridge in my pen after green ink, it created a color of cheerful fresh green that made my whole soul cheer.

But not for long. Soon my pen wrote only fluorescent yellow: brightly illegible. What if I added a drop of blue or green ink to that yellow cartridge? Bee Fontoplumo In Delft I ordered a hypodermic needle with a blunt tip, pipette a drop of ink from a blue cartridge and added it to the yellow. My pen continued to write persistently in yellow. The fluorescent yellow was too strong.

This was the beginning of an obsession. I looked on the internet for experiences with mixing fountain pen inks and read that this is actually not allowed, because inks (even from the same brand) can react with each other to form something that can clog up your pen nib. And that you should always clean your pen (this varies per pen, but is easy to google) before you start using new ink.

But how could I get fountain pen ink that comforts the eyes? Because I hadn’t even started on what I really wanted, with a dogged kind of greediness: ink in a color blue that perfectly suits me, making all other inks redundant. Mine signature ink.





1. Ink cartridges

It would be most convenient if there were ink cartridges in my dreamed blue. Some fountain pen brands make pens that only fit their own specific ink cartridges, but fortunately my Kaweco fountain pens use ‘normal’ short cartridges. This also allows me to try bright blue ink other than the quite nice, but perhaps somewhat generic Kaweco Royal Blue. Bee Scrittura Elegante in Dordrecht, specialized in lesser-known brands of fountain pens and ink, I order some ink cartridges from the British brand Diamine. By the way, this is a well-known brand in fountain pen land, and one of the few that, in addition to pots of ink, also offers a wide range of colors in cartridges.





2. Ink samples

Most fountain pen ink brands sell their ink by the jar, they don’t make ink cartridges at all. You can then fill your fountain pen with a special converter. Only my Liliput fountain pens are too small for that. Besides, do I have to buy a whole jar of every ink I want to try? No, it turns out when I search further: there are ink samples for sale. Thanks to my injection needle, I can fill empty and cleanly washed cartridges. The dam is now closed. Fountainfeder in Flensburg (a German town near the border with Denmark where I was stranded by train a few months earlier, I wish I had known about that shop then) sells ink samples from 35 different brands, including the fantastic Iroshizuku series from the Japanese brand Pilot in which I was once allowed to dip my nib at Akkerman Amsterdam. I order nineteen samples of bright blue ink from different brands, and a few types of green.





3. Some inks can be mixed

I also immediately bought a set of mixed ink samples from the Japanese brand Platinum at Fountainfeder, in two more colors than the rainbow. Because that is ink that is made to be mixed. And there are two beautiful shades of blue in between.





4. The perfect green

Even before I test the blue inks, I discover that Diamine Apple Glory is the kind of bright green ink that brightens up your entire day. To be on the safe side, I immediately buy a whole jar (at, very appropriately, Apple tree in Laren). I also do that to stop the green branch of my search: Diamine alone has more than fifty types of green ink. Sometimes you have to satisfice instead of optimize.





5. The perfect blue

I have now tried almost thirty types of blue ink. And I haven’t tried a lot of things. Diamine has released about a hundred blue inks; I only have ten. There is a blue ink from Taiwan called Cat at Dawn; I want that ink. This also applies to Confidence Blue from Monteverde’s Emotions series, an American ink that will undoubtedly give you instant self-confidence.

So far I’m most excited about three inks. Iroshizuku Asa Gao and Iroshizuku Tsuyu Kusa write wonderfully and have beautiful colors (Tsuyu Kusa is being discontinued, by the way, you will just see). And last I visited Akkerman The Hague, where I bought my Snoopy stuff as a kid in the 70s. The store has since become a bit more intimidating, it is cufflink chic – but they also make things there their own inks and I wanted to see their Akkerman Blue in real life. Immediately bought a whole jar, which I actually wasn’t allowed to do. Lovely ink, my favorite blue so far. “Is this your first Akkerman ink?” asked Mr. Akkerman. “Then it certainly won’t be your last.” I think so too.





6. What else I know

In just over six months I have learned all kinds of things about fountain pens and ink. There is ‘wetter’ and ‘drier’ ink and that has to do with how well it flows from your pen. A dry ink in one extra fine nib (a very thin nib) writes with maddening difficulty. My favorite nib from Kaweco is finebut the precise nib thickness may vary per pen brand.

There is ‘fountain pen friendly’ paper. That means relatively little bleeding (that the ink bleeds through) and ghosting (that you can see the writing on the other side of the paper). You can also see typical ink properties better, such as shading (dark and light parts within a written letter), sheen (transitions to a completely different color within a letter) and shimmer (added glitter). You can also see these properties better if you use a wider nib.

If you can tolerate your letters being less sleek because the ink runs a little (feathering, is looked down upon) cheap copy paper, which sucks the ink out of your pen a bit, can secretly write quite nicely. There are scented fountain pen inks (but why would you) and more or less waterproof ones.

You can find reviews of many inks online with test photos (there are more than 2,200 ink tests on Mountain of Ink, my new favorite site). Colors of ink on a phone or computer screen are not exactly the same as colors of ink at home, from your pen, on paper. Tastes differ. And suppose you have a whole collection of samples of fountain pen ink, some of which you don’t like or don’t like writing, then you can use those inks to make watercolor-like drawings, with a water brush. That also works very well as procrastination.

The author paid for her own pens and ink. None of the stores listed knew about this item. She has now ordered a jar of Confidence Blue.

Illustrations Viola Lindner